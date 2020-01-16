Petitions against landassignment dismissed

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed two writ petitions against the assignment of surplus land surrendered by the Malabar Produce and Rubber Company at Ambayathodu in Thamarassery to landless poor.

The petitions were filed by the company and Baby Oommen Thomas, a shareholder of the company. According to the petitioners, the land surrendered by the company could be assigned only in public interest and the encroachers on the land were not entitled to the assignment.

Meanwhile, disposing of a petition filed by 106 persons, the court asked them to file applications seeking assignment of land before the District Collector. The court made it clear that it shall be open for the collector to consider the same and pass appropriate orders.

The court dismissed their plea for a declaration that they were entitled to get the land assigned in their favour. The court said that it was for the competent authority to consider the claims of the petitioners and take a decision. The High Court could not give a directive in this regard, the Bench said.