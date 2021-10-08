Petitioners against Monson allege threat to life

KOCHI

08 October 2021 21:35 IST

They file a complaint with State Police Chief

The petitioners, whose joint complaint to the Chief Minister led to the arrest of alleged conman and self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, have sought protection for their life and properties in the face of alleged threats.

Four of the six petitioners —Yakub Purayil, Anoop V. Ahammad, Shameer M.T., and Shanimon — have petitioned State Police Chief Anil Kant in this regard.

“When we turned up for giving evidence to the Crime Branch probing the case in Ernakulam a few days ago, two persons came to our hotel at Vyttila. One person, a resident of Kunnamkulam, was known to us and had asked for an appointment to meet us. But he was accompanied by an unknown person who started issuing threats against naming KPCC chief K. Sudhakaran during television channel debates,” said Mr. Shameer.

Subsequently, the petitioners filed a complaint with the Maradu police.

They alleged that unknown people kept visiting their homes in Kozhikode when they were away and issued threats to even family members and relatives. A petition was filed at the Pantheerankavu police station as well.

“We keep receiving threatening calls from anonymous numbers that seem like from outside the country. So, we have even stopped attending such calls. Then some people try to dissuade us from going ahead with the petition by approaching us through relatives who are Congress supporters,” Mr. Shameer said.

The petitioners on Friday also issued notice for defamation to actor Sreenivasan who had allegedly termed the petitioners as fraudsters. That was uncalled for, as none of us even has a petty case against us anywhere, he added.

Notwithstanding the alleged threats, the petitioners, however, are resolved to remain steadfast in their complaint against Monson.