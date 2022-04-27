Petitioners against make-up artist likely to depose before court

Two of the four women who accused celebrity make-up artist Anez Anzare of sexual assault are likely to come to the city shortly for recording their statements before the court.

While they are elsewhere in India, the other two are abroad. The statement of the latter two may be recorded before the court through video linkage.

The Palarivattom police on Wednesday interrogated the accused for about four hours. This was in tune with the direction of the High Court, which had while granting him anticipatory bail and asked him to appear before the investigation team for four days from April 27 and whenever needed thereafter. The Palarivattom police have registered four cases against him.

While granting the anticipatory bail, the High Court had observed that that his custodial interrogation may not be necessary though the charges were indeed serious.

Anzare had claimed that he was a victim of vilification and that the allegations against him were false. It was also pointed out that his wife also worked with him and that it was quite unbelievable that he would have attempted to molest anyone in such circumstances. He had also alleged that the complaints against him were made with the intention to drive him out of business.

However, the prosecution submitted that numerous allegations of sexual abuse had been levelled against him and hence they cannot be written off as being a mere campaign to strip him of business.