Petitioner in CMDRF case moves Lok Ayukta to recall its order

April 05, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The petitioner in the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDFR) misuse case filed before Lok Ayukta has sought the recalling of its decision to refer the complaint to a full Bench of the forum.

R.S. Sasikumar, the petitioner, argued that the order passed by the Lok Ayukta was against law, fundamental legal principles and legal doctrines. Though the Lok Ayukta order noted that the complaint was referred to a larger Bench following a difference of opinion between him and the Upa Lok Ayukta, the unanimity of opinion was evident between the two in the absence of separate opinions from them.

Law and propriety demand the recording of separate opinions by Lok Ayukta and Upa Lok Ayukta in the event of a difference of opinion between the two, argued George Poonthottam, the counsel for the petitioner.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his former Cabinet colleagues were accused of showing favouritism in providing relief from the CMDRF to the survivors of Chengannur MLA, K. K. Ramachandran Nair; NCP leader Uzhavur Vijayan; and the gunman of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, former State Secretary of the CPI(M).

The petitioner argued that the full Bench of the Lok Ayukta had earlier decided on the question of whether it can investigate the decisions of the Cabinet under the provisions of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act and also on the merit of the allegations raised in the complaint.

However, the latest order of the Lok Ayukta did not reflect earlier the order passed by the full Bench in January 2019. It also did not even look into the order passed by the earlier Bench, which had arrived at a finality regarding the question of law and facts in the case, he argued.