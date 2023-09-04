Petition moved against Vigilance Court order rejecting plea for probe into CMRL payments

September 04, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KOCHI

A petition was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court challenging the order of the Vigilance Special Court, Muvattupuzha dismissing a plea for an investigation into the alleged illegal financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena, and prominent UDF leaders. The petition was filed by social activist Gireesh Babu of Kalamassery. The Inquiry commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance), Muvattupuzha while dismissing the plea had observed that the complainant has not shown a prima facie case and there was only a mere allegation that the political leaders got money in return for favours given to the company.

The petitioner sought a directive to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau(VACB) to register an FIR and conduct a probe into his complaint lodged with the VACB.

He had named Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Indian Union Muslim League leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty, and V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, A. Govindan, and Exalogic Solutions, the company owned by Ms. Veena, as the accused in the case ,who, according to him, had allegedly received payments from the company. He alleged in the complaint that these leaders had misused their official positions and caused loss to the public exchequer. The complaint has been filed in the wake of an order of the Interim Board for Settlement of the Income Tax department, which disclosed the payments made to the politicians by the company. He pointed out that the Vigilance court had miserably failed to appreciate the law prevailing and consider the complaint in proper perspective. There was a prima facie case against the accused persons. The petition sought to set aside the order of the Vigilance Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.