HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Petition moved against Vigilance Court order rejecting plea for probe into CMRL payments

September 04, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A petition was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court challenging the order of the Vigilance Special Court, Muvattupuzha dismissing a plea for an investigation into the alleged illegal financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena, and prominent UDF leaders. The petition was filed by social activist Gireesh Babu of Kalamassery. The Inquiry commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance), Muvattupuzha while dismissing the plea had observed that the complainant has not shown a prima facie case and there was only a mere allegation that the political leaders got money in return for favours given to the company.

The petitioner sought a directive to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau(VACB) to register an FIR and conduct a probe into his complaint lodged with the VACB.

He had named Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Indian Union Muslim League leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty, and V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, A. Govindan, and Exalogic Solutions, the company owned by Ms. Veena, as the accused in the case ,who, according to him, had allegedly received payments from the company. He alleged in the complaint that these leaders had misused their official positions and caused loss to the public exchequer. The complaint has been filed in the wake of an order of the Interim Board for Settlement of the Income Tax department, which disclosed the payments made to the politicians by the company. He pointed out that the Vigilance court had miserably failed to appreciate the law prevailing and consider the complaint in proper perspective. There was a prima facie case against the accused persons. The petition sought to set aside the order of the Vigilance Court.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.