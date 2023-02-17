ADVERTISEMENT

Petition in Kerala HC seeks to stop collection of cess on fuel

February 17, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Petitioner seeks inclusion of petrol and diesel in the GST regime

The Hindu Bureau

A petition was moved on Friday before the Kerala High Court seeking to restrain the State government from imposing the additional social security cess on petrol and diesel till the court takes a final decision on a writ petition for bringing petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax regime.

Petitioner Kerala Pradesh Gandhi Darshanvedi, Thiruvananthapuram, also sought a directive to the State government to take a stand in the next meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council, favouring inclusion of the petroleum products under the GST regime. The petitioner said that the social security cess announced in the State Budget would burden the common man.

If petroleum products were brought under the GST regime, imposition of additional cess could be avoided. The organisation also said that the GST council should recommend inclusion of the petrol and diesel under the GST regime to achieve a harmonised national market as contemplated under Article 279 A (6) of the Constitution.

In fact, the non-inclusion of petrol and diesel under the GST regime were violative of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution, the petitioner argued. The Union Finance Minister had said that if the State government agreed, the petroleum products could be brought under the GST regime, the petitioner added.

