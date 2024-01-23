Petition in Kerala HC seeks SFIO probe into CMRL money transactions

January 23, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The petitioner who sought a directive from the Kerala High Court for a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the money transactions between CMRL and leaders of various political parties and the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has filed an affidavit alleging that the inquiry by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore is a face-saving act and aimed at diluting the corporate fraud.

In his affidavit, petitioner Shone George submitted that if an offence under section 447 of the Companies Act was revealed, no other investigation agency except the Serious Fraud Investigation office can conduct a probe into such offence. Besides, the modus operandi of the company involved huge accounting fraud and several persons were involved in it. Therefore, an investigation by the SFIO under the supervision of the High Court was inevitable for unravelling the fraud and punishing the culprits.

