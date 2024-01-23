ADVERTISEMENT

Petition in Kerala HC seeks SFIO probe into CMRL money transactions

January 23, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Inquiry by company registrar into CMRL money transactions a face-saving act, says petitioner

The Hindu Bureau

The petitioner who sought a directive from the Kerala High Court for a probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the money transactions between CMRL and leaders of various political parties and the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has filed an affidavit alleging that the inquiry by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore is a face-saving act and aimed at diluting the corporate fraud.

In his affidavit, petitioner Shone George submitted that if an offence under section 447 of the Companies Act was revealed, no other investigation agency except the Serious Fraud Investigation office can conduct a probe into such offence. Besides, the modus operandi of the company involved huge accounting fraud and several persons were involved in it. Therefore, an investigation by the SFIO under the supervision of the High Court was inevitable for unravelling the fraud and punishing the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US