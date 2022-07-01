Petition challenging election of Uma Thomas filed

A petition was filed on Friday before the High Court challenging the election of Congress candidate Uma Thomas from Thrikkakara.

It was filed by P. Dileep Kumar, an independent candidate in the Thrikkakara byelection. According to him, the acceptance of nomination papers of Ms. Thomas was illegal as she had not cleared land tax and the bank loan taken in the name of her husband. The returning officer, instead of looking into his complaint in this regard, had dismissed his objections and accepted her nomination papers.