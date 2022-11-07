Petition before HC seeks directive to the KU VC selection committee to complete its work

ADVERTISEMENT

A petition was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the search-cum- selection committee constituted by the Chancellor for the selection of Kerala University Vice Chancellor to complete the selection process in view of the refusal by the senate to select its nominee to the senate. The petition was filed by S. Jayan, a senate member. According to him, the majority of the senate members were acting contrary to the academic interest of the institution aided by political consideration. Despite holding a number of meetings, the senate had refused to select a member to the selection committee constituted by the Chancellor. Instead of electing a new representative of the senate, what the senate did was to pass a resolution requiring the Chancellor to withdraw the notification constituting the selection committee. They owed their allegiance to a particular political party rather than the academic interest of the institution. They wanted to hold the Chancellor at gunpoint and ask him to follow their dictates

The petitioner said that the majority of the members were not interested in the welfare of the students’ community. There was a deliberate attempt or action on the part of the majority members to prevent the functioning of a committee by not nominating or electing a person to the selection committee.

Therefore, a direction should be issued to the selection committee to complete the selection process. The University acts and statutes had conferred powers on the remaining members of the committee to proceed with the selection process and complete it.