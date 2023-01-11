ADVERTISEMENT

Petition against supply of adulterated rice

January 11, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A writ petition was filed on Wednesday in the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the State government to ensure that adulterated matta rice was not supplied through authorised ration depots.

In his petition, Abdu P. of Malappuram, a social worker, also sought a directive to Food Safety officials to take appropriate action against those engaged in adulterating the rice and to punish them in accordance with the law.

He alleged that officials of the Civil Supplies Corporation and the Taluk Supply Office were hand in glow with the mafia behind the adulteration. According to him, chemicals like sodium bensonate, polymer, and red oxide were being used for colouring the rice.

