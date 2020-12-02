Petition against MLA withdrawn

KOCHI

02 December 2020 00:11 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed as withdrawn a writ petition seeking a CBI probe into allegations that North Paravur MLA V.D. Satheesan had received contributions from the U.K. in the name of constructing houses for those who had lost houses in the 2018 floods in his constituency. When the petition filed by Jaison Panikulangara of Kochi came up for hearing, Justice V.G. Arun asked the petitioner to move the plea before the bench dealing with public interest litigation. So, the petitioner’s counsel sought to withdraw the petition.

The allegation was that the MLA had gone to the U.K. and received donations in the name of Punarjani, an organisation formed by him with a political purpose.

He had sought contributions from NRIs for constructing houses for the flood-affected in North Paravur.

He had collected foreign contributions n in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, the petition said.