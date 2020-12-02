Petition against MLA withdrawn

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed as withdrawn a writ petition seeking a CBI probe into allegations that North Paravur MLA V.D. Satheesan had received contributions from the U.K. in the name of constructing houses for those who had lost houses in the 2018 floods in his constituency. When the petition filed by Jaison Panikulangara of Kochi came up for hearing, Justice V.G. Arun asked the petitioner to move the plea before the bench dealing with public interest litigation. So, the petitioner’s counsel sought to withdraw the petition.
The allegation was that the MLA had gone to the U.K. and received donations in the name of Punarjani, an organisation formed by him with a political purpose.
He had sought contributions from NRIs for constructing houses for the flood-affected in North Paravur.
He had collected foreign contributions n in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, the petition said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath