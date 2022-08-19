Petition against appointment of Priya

ADVERTISEMENT

A petition was filed on Friday before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Kannur University and its selection committee to rework the rank list for the post of Associate Professor at the Department of Malayalam, after removing Priya Varghese, wife of K.K. Ragesh, private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, from the rank list.

The petition was filed by Joseph Skariah, Assistant Professor in the Department of Malayalam at St. Berchmans College, Changanassery. According to him, Ms. Varghese was not qualified enough to be called for the interview as she did not have the requisite teaching experience. However, she was interviewed and the selection committee had given her first rank.

The petitioner who was ranked second also sought a declaration that the selection committee went wrong at every stage of the selection process by including Ms. Varghese as an eligible candidate. He also wanted a declaration that Ms. Varghese was not qualified for the post.