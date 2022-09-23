Pesticide residues above limits detected in curry powders

ADVERTISEMENT

Seventy nine samples of various curry powders tested at the Regional Analytical Laboratory at Kakkanad here between January 2021 and July 2022 contained pesticide residues above limits, according to information provided by authorities under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The samples tested include chicken masala, chilly powder, coriander powder, garam masala, sambar powder, fish masala, and meat masala. Besides labels without any brand names, the samples that were found having pesticide residues included prominent brands, according to the reply furnished by the laboratory to the application filed by Raju Vazhakkala, a resident of Kakkanad under the RTI Act.

The contaminated condiments had residues of ethion, cypermethrin, profenofos, chlorpyriphos, malathion, bifenthrin, fenpropathrin, and quinalphos. Eight samples tested at the lab had no labels or details of manufacturer printed on it, while the rest were manufactured by leading brands in the open market.

The pesticide residues were detected above the maximum residue level prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011.

Food Safety department officials in Ernakulam said they had been witnessing a steady detection of pesticide residues above limits in condiments and curry powder samples collected as part of regular enforcement. Besides samples submitted by the department, the Regional Analytical Laboratory tests samples submitted by the public.

Staff shortage

On staff shortage at the lab, the RTI reply said nine of the existing 57 posts were remaining vacant. There is only one microbiologist available to test samples received from the four districts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Idukki. At least three more microbiologists are required to meet the increasing workload, according to officials. They said the process of accreditation for the microbiology department by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) was progressing.