PESO to raise production of gaseous oxygen

KOCHI

20 May 2021 00:29 IST

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Kerala, is taking all steps to augment production of gaseous oxygen and limiting the use of already depleting liquid medical Oxygen (LMO).

LMO production at Inox India limited was increased from 149 tonnes to 188 tonnes a day as per the advice of PESO by reducing nitrogen production, said a statement from PESO here on Wednesday.

Three ASU plants in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Malappuram districts support gaseous oxygen cylinder supply in the State, thereby reducing the LMO load last week. Kerala was able to survive the peak demand for medical oxygen with the support of timely action by PESO in starting ASU plants in record time.

Advertising

Advertising

Three air separation plants were fully functional in the last one week. An air separation unit was commissioned on May 15. The private sector ASU plant Auxilium Products LLP was granted approval by PESO at Kizhakkencherry village, Vadakkancherry, Palakkad.

The ASU plant can produce 260 M3 per hour of gaseous oxygen. The plant is filling 3.31 tonnes of high-purity medical oxygen in cylinders based on demand. As many as 700 cylinders of seven metre cube can be filled a day. The plant can also produce 235 litres of high-purity liquid oxygen per hour. It can also store 40 KL of LMO.

Another new ASU plant, Peenya Industrial Gas, has been granted permission by PESO at Veli, Thiruvananthapuram, in the private sector and is filling 7.08MT of medical oxygen in cylinders. PESO has advised the company to convert its 20KL argon tank to liquid medical oxygen tank, and it converted it into LMO. A total capacity of 40 KL LMO tanks is available at the new plant.

PESO Kerala’s urgent steps to restart an ASU plant at Vattaparambu of Marakkara panchayat in Malappuram district was also fulfilled. This can augment gaseous supply in cylinders in Malappuram and adjoining districts. The 100-metre-cube per hour plant is filling 2.76 MT of gaseous oxygen in cylinders per day.

The average supply of medical oxygen in cylinders to hospitals by cylinder filling plants in Kerala has 85 metric tonnes in the past eight days. The supply LMO directly to hospitals is 172 tonnes. The total medical oxygen supply (gaseous and LMO) for an average of eight days is 257 tonnes, a communication from PESO added.