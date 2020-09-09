PESO celebrates 123rd foundation day

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) celebrated its 123rd foundation day on Wednesday, an occasion which also recalled the crucial role played by the organisation in ensuring safety of vital installations across the country.
The organisation was established on September 9, 1898, by the British regime in India.
For the people of Kerala, the most recent memory of PESO’s highly visible involvement was in the implosions that brought down a set of apartment complexes in Maradu municipality in the second week of January.
While millions of eyes were glued to their television sets to see the demolition, explosives experts under the guidance of PESO brought down the massive buildings in what the media described as a precise and clean operation, recalls Dr. R.Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, PESO, Kerala.
PESO sub-circle office here has been looking after operations in Kerala and the Lakshadweep islands for the last 39 years. The office has kept a watchful eye over the State, especially its commercial capital, which made rapid strides in industrialisation, requiring dozens of vital installations.
