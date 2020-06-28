Perumbavoor station free of virus scare

After being on tenterhooks for the last couple of days after a person they had arrested was suspected to have come into contact with a COVID-19 patient more than a month ago, police personnel at the Perumbavoor station finally heaved a sigh of relief when the swab test of the arrested returned negative on Saturday.
Curbs lifted
Subsequently, restrictions on the public accessing the station were completely lifted. Also, police personnel who were present at the station at the time of the arrest and had since gone into quarantine returned home.
Test results
The test results of the arrested person were delayed by a day as fresh samples had to be submitted after the first sample was rejected owing to faulty collection.
The swab test of another person arrested along with him had returned negative result on Friday itself.
The police had arrested the two with criminal antecedents on preventive grounds from a lodge on Wednesday evening, following which they were taken for the mandatory medical examination.
“One of them told the doctor that he had come into contact with a lorry driver who had tested positive at Mananthavady in Wayanad around 45 days ago. Following this, the doctor advised quarantine for them,” said an officer.
They were taken to the lodge from where they were arrested. They now remain quarantined at the lodge under police security.
The police station and the vehicle in which they were taken for medical examination were disinfected.
