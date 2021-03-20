Perumbavoor no easy pickings for fronts

KOCHI

20 March 2021

UDF banks on sitting MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly to retain its hold

A keen tussle is on the cards in Perumbavoor that has shown no particular loyalty to any front.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is banking on Eldhose Kunnappilly, sitting MLA, for retaining its hold over the constituency. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] agreed to hand over the mantle to the Kerala Congress (M). Babu Joseph, president of the district unit of the party, who is hopeful of recapturing the segment that the LDF had in its hands for three successive terms since 2001.

Mr. Kunnappilly claimed to have undertaken multi-crore projects in the past five years. “Work on the Perumbavoor Bypass project is expected to commence in two months. Steps are almost complete for land acquisition,” he said.

Among the projects that he plans to implement in the next five years, if elected, are the completion of a ring road and mini bypass projects and solution to drinking water scarcity in various panchayats in the constituency. “A proposal to start a multi-specialty hospital on the 60 acres available on the Travancore Rayons campus is under consideration for Central assistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Joseph alleged that the sitting MLA had failed to fulfil the promises he had made in 2016. “The bypass project, which is supposed to reduce traffic congestion, is still hanging fire. The relief package for Travancore Rayons and eco-friendly industries are also pending,” he said. Maintaining that the region had immense potential for tourism development, Mr. Joseph said such opportunities needed to be explored, while claiming that the LDF would meet the aspirations of the public.

Forty-four-year-old T.P. Sindhumol is putting up a keen fight as the BJP candidate. A lawyer by profession, she had held various leadership roles in the party and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad.

“The constituency, which was held by the UDF and LDF for long, has not realised its full development potential. Some of our ideas include a pilgrim tourism link project connecting Malayattoor and a sports complex for women,” she said.