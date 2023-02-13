ADVERTISEMENT

Perumal Murugan to release ‘Neydhal’ video by photographer Vetrivel

February 13, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The photography exhibition at Hallegua Hall - Palette People Gallery & Artists’ Studio in Mattancherry.

Tamil writer, scholar and literary chronicler Perumal Murugan will release the video, ‘Neydhal (The Coast)’, by Vetrivel, an upcoming photographer from Chennai, produced as part of his ongoing photography exhibition at Hallegua Hall - Palette People Gallery and Artists’ Studio in Mattancherry on Tuesday at 5 pm. 

The video reflects the life and struggles of the fishing community that silently bears the brunt of climatic extremities, displacement, global warming, and many other oddities of life. The artist says that his regular visits and interaction with the fishermen community helped him better understand their lives. 

“My visits were not just about taking pictures, but it was also about having a mutual communication, almost like a documentarian style,” he says explaining how the video and photography project evolved.   

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While capturing Neydhal landscapes, he was not drawn to the colour and charm of the places he walked around, says Vetrivel. He sees a life drained of its colours, but they have the inner power to fight the odds.  

The exhibition has been extended till February 20.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US