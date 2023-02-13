HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Perumal Murugan to release ‘Neydhal’ video by photographer Vetrivel

February 13, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
The photography exhibition at Hallegua Hall - Palette People Gallery & Artists’ Studio in Mattancherry.

The photography exhibition at Hallegua Hall - Palette People Gallery & Artists’ Studio in Mattancherry.

Tamil writer, scholar and literary chronicler Perumal Murugan will release the video, ‘Neydhal (The Coast)’, by Vetrivel, an upcoming photographer from Chennai, produced as part of his ongoing photography exhibition at Hallegua Hall - Palette People Gallery and Artists’ Studio in Mattancherry on Tuesday at 5 pm. 

The video reflects the life and struggles of the fishing community that silently bears the brunt of climatic extremities, displacement, global warming, and many other oddities of life. The artist says that his regular visits and interaction with the fishermen community helped him better understand their lives. 

“My visits were not just about taking pictures, but it was also about having a mutual communication, almost like a documentarian style,” he says explaining how the video and photography project evolved.   

While capturing Neydhal landscapes, he was not drawn to the colour and charm of the places he walked around, says Vetrivel. He sees a life drained of its colours, but they have the inner power to fight the odds.  

The exhibition has been extended till February 20.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.