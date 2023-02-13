Perumal Murugan to release ‘Neydhal’ video by photographer Vetrivel

February 13, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Tamil writer, scholar and literary chronicler Perumal Murugan will release the video, ‘Neydhal (The Coast)’, by Vetrivel, an upcoming photographer from Chennai, produced as part of his ongoing photography exhibition at Hallegua Hall - Palette People Gallery and Artists’ Studio in Mattancherry on Tuesday at 5 pm.

The video reflects the life and struggles of the fishing community that silently bears the brunt of climatic extremities, displacement, global warming, and many other oddities of life. The artist says that his regular visits and interaction with the fishermen community helped him better understand their lives.

“My visits were not just about taking pictures, but it was also about having a mutual communication, almost like a documentarian style,” he says explaining how the video and photography project evolved.

While capturing Neydhal landscapes, he was not drawn to the colour and charm of the places he walked around, says Vetrivel. He sees a life drained of its colours, but they have the inner power to fight the odds.

The exhibition has been extended till February 20.