Permission of State govt. required for bringing elephants from outside: Kerala HC

Published - November 13, 2024 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division bench of the Kerala High Court orally observed on Wednesday that nobody could bring elephants from outside the State without the permission of the Kerala government. The Bench made the observation while hearing cases related to cruelty meted out to elephants. The court orally observed that as per laws, the ownership of the elephants rested with the State government. One could keep an elephant in his/her custody or possession. There was a need to obtain permission or licence from the government for keeping such an animal. The court said it would issue proper guidelines on parading of elephants.

The court also pointed out that 21 captive elephants had died from September 6 to November 13 this year (2024). Therefore, elephants should not be brought into the State and should not be subjected to cruelty simply for people’s pleasure.

