 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Permission of State govt. required for bringing elephants from outside: Kerala HC

Published - November 13, 2024 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division bench of the Kerala High Court orally observed on Wednesday that nobody could bring elephants from outside the State without the permission of the Kerala government. The Bench made the observation while hearing cases related to cruelty meted out to elephants. The court orally observed that as per laws, the ownership of the elephants rested with the State government. One could keep an elephant in his/her custody or possession. There was a need to obtain permission or licence from the government for keeping such an animal. The court said it would issue proper guidelines on parading of elephants.

The court also pointed out that 21 captive elephants had died from September 6 to November 13 this year (2024). Therefore, elephants should not be brought into the State and should not be subjected to cruelty simply for people’s pleasure.

Published - November 13, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.