Permission given to build breakwaters at Chellanam

The State government has approved a project to build breakwaters off the coast of Chellanam as the village faced serious sea erosion and flooding problems.
A communication from the district administration said here on Thursday that Minister for Irrigation K. Krishnankutty had issued instructions to officials to submit a report on building breakwaters off the Chellanam coast. A project to erect seawalls using geotextile tubes had not made much progress so far, the communication said.
It said the coast of Chellanam faced serious sea erosion after Cyclone Ockhi hit the coast in December 2017.
Residents doubtful
However, a section of residents in Chellanam said that the government promise could not be trusted as elections to local bodies were around the corner. “It is a long-pending demand to save lives and property of people here. However, nobody had come forward to help so far in recent years,” said a resident.
“The move by the government is welcome,” said T.J. Dapline of Pachima Kochi Coast Protection Samithi as well as Chellanam Janakiya Vedhi spokesman Joseph Arakkal. However, they expressed concern that the promise might not be fulfilled in the long run.
Mr. Arakkal said that the long segment of the coast between St. John Pattam near Fort Kochi and South Chellanam needed to be protected from sea erosion. Most of the coastal segment had been flooded during the first two weeks of August this year, he said.
