Periyar turns black near Pathalam

PCB officials collect water samples

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) collected samples from the Periyar river near Pathalam in Eloor municipality on Sunday after water was found to be a deep dark colour from the early hours of the day. A resident of the area said the colour of the river had turned deep black between Pathama bridge-cum-regulator and the Pathalam bridge on the downstream while water was clear upstream.

A PCB official said water samples had been collected to test what had caused the deep dark colour but did not comment on whether the pollution was being caused by discharge from industrial units located on the banks of the Periyar in the area.

While the water appeared to be invaded by dark particles, there was also a thin film of oil over the water. Though initially there was a rumour of massive fish kill on account of pollution, PCB officials denied the reports and said there was no fish kill.

The resident of the area, who spoke to The Hindu, said instances of fish kill and pollution of water were common occurrences, but the PCB officials were not taking a serious stand on the issue or trying to identify the source of pollution.