Periyar turns black near Pathalam stretch

January 06, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Periyar river turned black near the Pathalam bund on Friday as local residents and greens expressed concern over repeated incidents of discoloration reported along the stretch close to the Eloor-Edayar industrial region.

The dark colour was visible after shutters of the Pathalam bund were opened in the morning. The change in colour was detected along a long stretch following suspected release of waste materials, including chemical effluents that had been lying close to the shutters for nearly three weeks. A foul smell was experienced by residents and workers in the industrial area.

The discolouration of the stretch near the Pathalam bund was the first such incident to be reported in 2024. Despite repeated incidents, the State Pollution Control Board and the Irrigation department had not been able to ascertain the source of pollution. The Board and the department are yet to confirm whether the change in colour was owing to illegal discharge of effluents from the industrial units.

According to the Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi, the river had changed colour on more than 15 occasions in 2023. An analysis of the discolouration reported in 2022 showed that the river had changed colour on at least seven occasions from July to December.

