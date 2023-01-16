Periyar Tiger Reserve and Thattekad Bird Sanctuary may shrink

January 16, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The extent of Periyar Tiger Reserve and Thattekad Bird Sanctuary will shrink if the proposals mooted by the State government find favour with the National Board of Wildlife.

The January 23 meeting of the State Board for Wildlife will consider the proposals for denotifying Pampa Valley/Angel Valley settlements of Periyar Tiger Reserve and the settlements from the bird sanctuary.

The boundaries of the reserve and the sanctuary will be redrawn for the purpose. Once the national board approves the proposal, the 5 sq km of the Pampa Valley/Angel Valley settlements will be excluded from the 925 sq km area of the reserve. More than 1,000 families are residing in the Pampa Valley.

The settlement has been transformed into a well-developed hamlet with road network, concrete households, schools, hospitals, and other institutions. Title deeds were issued to 855 families and the process of issuing another 700 titles is in progress, according to the proposal.

Land was allotted to 692 families inside the sanctuary at the confluence of the Pampa and Azhutha rivers in 1962 under the Grow More Food Scheme. The settlement area has been demarcated with boundary cairns and trenches from the adjoining forest of Periyar Tiger Reserve.

The settlements fall under the wards 11 and 12 of Erumeli grama panchayat.

There are human habitations in 6.86 sq km within the notified area of the bird sanctuary, which is spread over an area of 25.16 sq km. The areas with 1217 houses and a population of 5,007 people fall within the boundary of the Kuttampuzha village. Once denotified, the area of the sanctuary will be reduced to 18.3 sq km.

The habitations are mostly Patta Lands with title deeds. Agriculture, housing, tourism, and high-tension electrical lines exist in the settlement. Commercial establishments and public and private institutions too function in the area.

Once denotified, these areas would cease to be part of the reserve. For all legal and conversational purposes, these holdings will be part of the Ecologically Sensitive Zones of the respective protected areas. All restrictions and regulations applicable in the ESZ will be binding on the settlements, forest officials said.