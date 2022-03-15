Periyar river turns black again

Preliminary investigations fail to identify source of contamination

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board continued to remain in the dark as the Periyar river turned black again near the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam on Tuesday morning.

The local residents and environmentalists, who detected the change in colour, alerted the board officials. Samples were collected from the downstream and upstream of the river.

Preliminary investigations failed to identify the source of the contamination even as the residents and greens blamed the industrial units located in the industrial belt for the continuing pollution.

They also alleged that the board was playing a hide-and-seek game by not initiating steps to check the increasing incidents of pollution. Small fish were found dead at the polluted region.

The board officials admitted that the Periyar waters had turned black upstream and yellow colour was detected downstream. Samples were collected from the spots close to Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd and Indian Rare Earths, they said.

The State Level Monitoring Committee on Solid Waste Management appointed by the National Green Tribunal has asked the Pollution Control Board to submit a report on the continuing incidents of discolouration of the Periyar near the industrial belt in the Eloor-Edayar region.