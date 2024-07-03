GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Periyar pollution: HC asks govt. if it is willing to conduct a health survey

Published - July 03, 2024 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to inform the court whether it was willing to conduct a health survey in areas near the Periyar where industrial units function and come out with an insurance scheme for residents.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun directed the government to make available the list of industrial units operational in the area, especially in the upstream portion of the river based on the no-objection certificate of the State Pollution Control Board. The court asked the government to file a statement in this regard in three weeks.

Experts warn of long-term consequences of river pollution in the wake of Periyar fish kill

When a batch of writ petitions filed by activist K.S.R. Menon, Green Action Force, and others came up for hearing, the court orally observed that in 2008, the government had constituted a committee for conducting a health survey of people living in areas near the river and found that there was rampant pollution there. An insurance scheme was also formulated. However, it was wound up within no time. “In fact, we are now in 2024, and pollution has increased manifold. One report says the said areas were the one of the most polluted. The court was thinking of passing orders for taking remedial measures to curb pollution. Why should not the government conduct a survey on the health of people in the areas?” the court asked.

A.X. Varghese, counsel for Green Action Force, submitted that the expert committee constituted by the High Court had not inspected the upstream areas of the Periyar. Around six or seven industrial units, including CMRL, functioning there were discharging toxic effluents leading to discoloration of the river, he alleged.

The court asked the committee to continue its inspection in the upstream areas of the river.

water pollution / Kochi / environmental pollution

