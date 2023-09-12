Periyar changing colour frequently along Eloor-Edayar stretch

September 12, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Adamkutty of Eloor nowadays wakes up to see the Periyar along the Eloor-Edayar region changing colour from yellow to red and green frequently.

“I have been living here for over the last five-and-a-half decades, and the river is dying as the number of incidents of discolouration seems to be going up. The rate of human interference and industrial pollution had taken a toll on the lifeline of the river, especially along the industrial stretch,” said the 57-year-old local resident, who is a headload worker associated with a private firm on Tuesday.

According to the Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi, the river has changed colour at least on 10 occasions since January 2023. “Two fish kills were reported over the last eight months. The fish kill incident that occurred in July was a major one as it had affected a vast area. No concrete action has been taken against polluters despite clear indications that illegal discharge of untreated effluents was the reason behind the repeated colour change,” said Purushan Eloor, research coordinator of the Samithi.

An analysis of the discolouration reported in 2022 showed that the river had changed colour on at least seven occasions from July to December. The highest number of incidents in 2022 and 2023 up to now has been reported along the stretch close to the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam. “The change in colour often occurs on two occasions — when the shutter is opened and amid heavy showers,” said Shabeer O.V. of the Janjagratha Samithi which is involved in the fight against air and water pollution in the region.

Fisherfolk no longer depend on the Eloor-Edayar stretch of the river for fishing as frequent incidents of water pollution have resulted in the decline of fish population. Adamkutty recalled that ‘kozhuva’ (anchovy) was available even amid the worsening ecological situation. “But the fish variety is no longer to be seen these days,” he said.

Mahesh Kumar V.B., a resident of Edayar ward, suspected that industrial units were discharging untreated effluents through stormwater drains and pipes meant to release rainwater. “Incidents of discolouration are on the rise as there have been little efforts on the part of the authorities to prevent such violations,” he said.

A report prepared by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) in June 2022 had confirmed that illegal discharge of untreated wastewater had taken place through nearly 15 stormwater drains in Edayar. Tests conducted by the PCB had revealed exceeding levels of biological oxygen demand (BOD), a proxy for organic pollution, in samples collected from drains leading to the Periyar.

Environmental activists and local residents pointed out that the authorities were sitting on various recommendations and directives issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to prevent discharge of illegal industrial effluents into the river.

Mr. Shabeer said the two key recommendations made by the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management appointed by the NGT had been put in the cold storage. “The SLMC had proposed an inspection bridge similar to the walkway along the banks of the river on the Eloor-Edayar stretch for effective surveillance against industrial pollution. A proposal by the Irrigation department to set up a dyke wall along the banks of the river in the industrial belt is also pending,” he said.

A senior official at the environmental surveillance centre of the PCB at Eloor said that the proposals were at various stages of approval by the government. However, Irrigation department officials said that paucity of funds remained a hurdle in the timely implementation of the projects under the Periyar Action Plan.

