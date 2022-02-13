Periyar action plan getting delayed

KOCHI

13 February 2022

Local bodies told to come up with solutions within a month

The draft action plan to stop the illegal discharge of septage and solid waste into the Aluva-Edayar-Kalamassery stretch of the Periyar is moving at snail’s pace, according to official records.

The government had assured the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in December, 2020 that it would be ready with a comprehensive action plan for the restoration of the river by February, 2021. The tribunal had made it clear that it was the responsibility of the government to put an end to the release of untreated sewage or effluents into the river by supporting local bodies to set up treatment plants. It had pointed out that the release of effluents was a major cause for the pollution of the river.

The local bodies along the banks of the Aluva-Edayar-Kalamassery stretch of the Periyar were told to prepare action plans outlining project details and the cost of implementation.

A meeting convened by the Chief Secretary recently found that none of the local bodies had initiated any concrete measure to complete the draft plans. Officials of the departments of Local Self Government, Irrigation and the State Pollution Control Board had attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary is learnt to have asked the Department of Local Self-Governments on why the local bodies concerned were delaying the finalisation of action plans. The government has given an ultimatum that the local bodies would get one more month to come up with specific action plans, according those close to the development.

The government-appointed committee had admitted that an increase in discharge of sewage from cities and towns had resulted in the deterioration of water quality in the Periyar. The declining ecological status of the Periyar was detected mainly along three stretches that include Idukki, Idukki-Ernakulam border (Neriamangalam) to Aluva and Mangalapuzha branch in Thrissur district and Aluva to Eloor ferry, covering industrial areas in Eloor, Edayar, and Kalamassery.