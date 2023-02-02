Periya twin murder: prosecution seeks to keep media out of court hall

February 02, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The prosecution in the Periya twin murder case has moved an application in the CBI court, Kochi, seeking to prevent the media from being inside the court hall during the trial.

The trial in the politically sensitive case began before the CBI Special Judge K. Kamanees on Thursday.

The plea was moved on the basis of the reported risk faced by witnesses in the high-profile murder case. The court has posted the case for orders on February 6.

Former Congress leader C.K. Sreedharan, who had parted ways with the party, cross-examined the prosecution witness for the accused on the day. The police had arraigned 24 persons, including some CPI(M) leaders, as accused in the case. The examination of the second witness in the case will be held on February 6.

The killing of the two Youth Congress workers had created a political uproar in the State.