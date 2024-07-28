GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People’s panel report on Periyar fish kill released

Published - July 28, 2024 01:37 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A people’s committee report prepared by experts in the fisheries sector and environmentalists on the massive fish kill in the Periyar was released here on July 27 (Saturday) by former Fisheries Minister S. Sarma.

The incident was caused by chemical contamination of water, and any views contrary to that cannot be accepted by people knowledgeable about the incident, said activists who organised the study. Mr. Sarma said the government could not wash its hands of losses suffered by fishermen, and that a fair compensation should be paid to them.

B. Madhusoodana Kurup, veteran fisheries scientist who led the study, said the Periyar fish kill was a major catastrophe, and those who polluted the river could not disown their responsibility.

Cheranalloor panchayat president K.G. Rajesh, environmental activist Purushan Eloor, Babu Kadamakkudy of the AITUC, N. Sivadasan of the Janatha Matsya Thozhilali Union were among those who were present.

