People’s panel on CRZ to hold sitting tomorrow

The People’s Commission on Coastal Regulation Zone, a combine of experts, fishers, environmentalists, and legal experts formed in the backdrop of the Supreme Court order to demolish four living apartment complexes in Maradu, will hold a hearing at the Government Rest House on Tuesday from 10 a.m.

The forum was established to elicit views of the public as well as experts and stakeholders on the issue of protection of waterbodies and adherence to Coastal Regulation Zone norms, said Charles George, convenor of the commission, in a press release.

The forum will offer an opportunity to coastal residents and others to point out violations and make suggestions on protecting the rights of coastal residents, he added.

Various environmental organisations will be heard between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the day.

The second session will have legal and other experts voicing their views about establishing a protocol on maintenance of Coastal Regulation Zone rules.

The proposals will be put together and submitted to the government by January.