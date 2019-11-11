Kochi

People’s panel on CRZ to hold sitting tomorrow

more-in

Proposals to be submitted to govt.

The People’s Commission on Coastal Regulation Zone, a combine of experts, fishers, environmentalists, and legal experts formed in the backdrop of the Supreme Court order to demolish four living apartment complexes in Maradu, will hold a hearing at the Government Rest House on Tuesday from 10 a.m.

The forum was established to elicit views of the public as well as experts and stakeholders on the issue of protection of waterbodies and adherence to Coastal Regulation Zone norms, said Charles George, convenor of the commission, in a press release.

The forum will offer an opportunity to coastal residents and others to point out violations and make suggestions on protecting the rights of coastal residents, he added.

Various environmental organisations will be heard between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the day.

The second session will have legal and other experts voicing their views about establishing a protocol on maintenance of Coastal Regulation Zone rules.

The proposals will be put together and submitted to the government by January.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2019 1:41:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/peoples-panel-on-crz-to-hold-sitting-tomorrow/article29939827.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY