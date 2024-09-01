ADVERTISEMENT

People’s convention on Mullaperiyar issue held

Published - September 01, 2024 08:55 pm IST - KOCHI

T.J. Vinod, MLA, speaking at the people’s convention on the Mullaperiyar dam issue organised by the Indian Human Rights Movement on Sunday.

Congress leader and MLA T.J. Vinod on September 1 (Sunday) criticised what he called the apathetic attitude of the State government towards the Mullaperiyar dam issue and said that the stand of the government should be condemned.

Inaugurating a people’s convention on the Mullaperiyar issue organised by the Indian Human Rights Movement, he urged the government to address public concerns and find a permanent solution. He added that a political decision was crucial to ensure the safety of the public.

Prof. P.C. Roy, who is leading the agitations, made a presentation on the issue. Felix J. Pulludan, president of the organisation, presided.

