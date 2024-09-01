People’s convention on Mullaperiyar issue held

Congress leader and MLA T.J. Vinod on September 1 (Sunday) criticised what he called the apathetic attitude of the State government towards the Mullaperiyar dam issue and said that the stand of the government should be condemned.

Inaugurating a people’s convention on the Mullaperiyar issue organised by the Indian Human Rights Movement, he urged the government to address public concerns and find a permanent solution. He added that a political decision was crucial to ensure the safety of the public.

Prof. P.C. Roy, who is leading the agitations, made a presentation on the issue. Felix J. Pulludan, president of the organisation, presided.