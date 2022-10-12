People who did not participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra can leave party: Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that those who stayed away from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Ernakulam leg may seriously think whether they should remain in the party.

“Why should they remain in the party, if they failed to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he asked while addressing the general body meeting of the District Congress Committee (DCC) here on Wednesday. He was reacting to reports that some local-level leaders had stayed away from the Yatra.

Mr. Satheesan asked the DCC to decide on the course of disciplinary action to be taken against such persons. The party cannot give the same treatment for those who are working for it and those who are not, he said.