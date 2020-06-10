People wary of visiting temples

The Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple had 231 devotees turning up for darshan on Tuesday as one of the major temples in central Kerala reopened. This was just a handful when compared to the rush on Tuesdays and Fridays at the temple, according to temple manager Biju R. Pillai. The temple was open from 4 a.m. to 12 noon. Barricades were erected for devotees to follow a route and maintain physical distancing. Only the western entrance was opened for devotees to enter the temple.

Devotees were allowed to enter the temple after thermal scanning. Besides, the temple authorities maintained a register of visitors and distributed masks to them free of cost.

Just around a hundred devotees turned up to offer prayers at the Ernakulam Siva Temple, Chittoor Sree Krishnaswamy Temple, and Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, Thripunithura under the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB).

While 101 persons visited the Siva Temple in the morning, the Chittoor and Thripunithura temples had 90 and 120 visitors respectively. They were opened from 7 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

In line with lockdown norms, details like mobile numbers of visitors were recorded by the temple authorities, said M.G. Jagadeesh, assistant commisioner, CDB, Thripunithura division.