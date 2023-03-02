ADVERTISEMENT

People rejected ‘opportunistic’ alliance of Congress, CPI(M) in Tripura, says Surendran

March 02, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Congress suffered a massive defeat despite Bharat Jodo Yatra’

The Hindu Bureau

The people in Tripura gave a fitting reply to the “opportunistic” alliance of the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], BJP State president K. Surendran said here on Thursday.

Hailing the BJP’s victory in Tripura and Nagaland as people’s mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the results had come in as a setback for the Congress-CPI(M) alliance. The electorate realised that it was an opportunistic alliance as the two rivals joined hands to reap benefits, he alleged.

Mr. Surendran said the Congress and the CPI(M) should join hands in Kerala similar to the pattern adopted in Tripura. The BJP is also looking forward to such an alliance in the State as both the parties are playing a cat-and-mouse game, he said.

He said the Congress suffered a massive defeat despite the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by its leader Rahul Gandhi. The verdict has shown that religious minorities in the country are with the BJP, he claimed.

On the steep increase in the prices of cooking gas, Mr. Surendran justified the hike saying that the Centre had cleared the dues of oil companies through the extra revenue. With the city gas project being implemented across the country, the use of cooking gas cylinders will witness a decline, he claimed.

