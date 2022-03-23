People reeling under BJP rule: Tariq Anwar

KOCHI

“Congress-mukt Bharat” will remain a dream for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tariq Anwar, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, said here on Wednesday.

Mr. Anwar said that people were reeling under the BJP rule. They were trying to fuel the strategy of divide and rule adopted by the British, he said at the inaugural address at the central zone meet of the Congress here.

K. Sudhakaran, KPCC president, said that 50 lakh members had to be inducted into the party as part of the membership drive. The defeat of the Congress in the Assembly elections held in five States had hurt the sentiments of the Congress workers, he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that the K-Rail project would end up as another Nandigram for the Communist Party of India (Marxist).