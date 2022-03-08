People protest against K-Rail survey in Keezhmad panchayat

Dozens of houses, public buildings will be affected, says local body member

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

People in wards four and eight of Keezhmad panchayat, near Aluva, protested against the laying of survey stones for land acquisition for the semi high-speed K-Rail project in the panchayat. Member of the panchayat from the eighth ward (Naalam Mile) T. P. Azeez said there was vociferous protest against the laying of the stones. He said seven houses, mostly belonging to poor people, would be affected by the project.

Raseela Shihab, member of the Kuttamassery ward (ward No. 4) said a total of 47 houses as well as several public buildings, including the Kuttamassery Government Secondary School, an ayurveda treatment facility under the government and an anganwadi would be affected by the K-Rail project in the ward.

People in the neighbouring Chengamanad too had raised protests last week against the laying of survey stones even as the Samsthana K-Rail Silverline Virudha Janakiya Samthi, a combine of people against the project, alleged the government was using force to lay the survey stones.