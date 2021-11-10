People of two panchayats in Ernakulam in grip of fear over a suspected leopard on loose

Kochi

A woman from Plamudi claims she was attacked by animal in broad daylight

People in multiple wards of two local bodies along the eastern suburbs of the district remain in the grip of fear over what is suspected to be a leopard on the loose.

The first incident was reported from Plamudi, a ward in Kottapady panchayat, around three weeks ago when the remains of a dog were left behind by an unidentified creature that attacked it. At least three more incidents were reported in quick succession including that of a lady who claimed to have been mauled by what she vouched was a leopard in broad daylight.

People are definitely in a state of fear as the ward remains in the neighbourhood of forest, said Saramma John, member of Plamudi ward.

The local body had since then approached the Forest Department, which had put up three cages at three different locations in the ward. “Since the animal has been cited even during the daytime, there is no point in issuing any advisory to people to remain indoor during nights. We have asked Forest Department officials to trace the animal and tranquillize it,” said Mini Gopi, Chairperson, Kottapady panchayat.

Since then the animal seems to have shifted to Paniyeli, a ward in the neighbouring Vengoor panchayat where two dogs in as many households came under attack in two successive nights this week. A cage was set up in the ward after a delegation of people’s representatives and local residents met the forest divisional officer and the range officer.

“We have been asked to wait for a day and if the animal isn’t trapped in the case, forest officials have promised to put out a search party with the assistance of locals. We have also asked them to additionally install three or four cameras in the four wards adjoining the forest and also to replace the battery of the electric fencing separating the forest from the inhabited area,” said Shilpa Sudheesh, chairperson of Vengoor panchayat.

Though the Forest Department already has a network of about 13 cameras covering the affected areas, the animal has not been captured in any of them. “We suspect it to be a small leopard from the pug marks. None has seen the animal though except for the lady who came under its attack and claims it to be a leopard,” said K.R. Ajayan, Deputy Range Forest Officer, Kodanad.