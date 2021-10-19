Kochi

People living in 43 landslip-prone areas in Ernakulam to be shifted to safer locations

Ernakulam district administration has asked tahsildars concerned to shift people living in 43 landslip-prone regions to safer locations in view of the heavy rain predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department from October 20 to 24.

The landslip-prone villages were identified based on reports prepared by the Geological Survey of India and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. An order issued by District Collector Jafar Malik on Tuesday afternoon directed officials of Revenue, Police and Local Self-Government departments to compulsorily ensure the relocation of people residing in these areas to safer destinations.

Some of the landslip-prone villages include Ayampuzha, Choondi, Aluva East, Keezhmad, Karukutty, Neriamangalam, Kadavoor, Chembankuzhi, Mazhuvannoor, Chittanad, Kunnathunad, Rayamangalam, Mulavaloor, and Velloorkunnam, according to an official release.

The district administration has banned all quarrying activities till October 24 in view of the flood situation and the possible heavy rain from Wednesday onwards.


