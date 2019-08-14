People leave relief camps as vigil continues in district

The number of flood-affected people leaving relief camps in Ernakulam has gone up even though the district administration stepped up vigil along highly vulnerable regions on Tuesday after the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the district.

Rains hit various parts of the district by evening after maintaining a low during the day.

District Collector S. Suhas, who chaired a review meeting, said the eastern parts of Ernakulam were likely to receive rainfall varying between 10 cm and 15 cm.

Quarrying and mining work would not be permitted in the district in the next 72 hours as a precautionary measure, he said.

People in the low-lying areas near Periyar and Chalakudy rivers have been asked to shift to relief camps if required.

The police will patrol vulnerable areas to alert people in case of an emergency.

Water levels in Periyar and Chalakudy rivers will be monitored continuously.

The levels had reduced by approximately two to three feet compared to Saturday, said Mr. Suhas.

Water level

The water level at the Bhoothathankettu dam was 26.90 metres at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against the full reservoir level of 34.95 metres. All the 15 shutters remain open in view of the continuing rain.

At Malankara dam, the water level was 39.76 metres against the storage capacity of 42 metres. The dam’s six shutters have been kept open.

Houses damaged

Mr. Suhas said that 64 houses were partially damaged and four were completely destroyed in the floods.

According to the district administration, over 11,000 people left nearly 171 camps in Aluva, Paravur, Kunnathunad, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Kanayannur and Kochi taluks. Presently, 5, 927 people are staying in 43 camps in these areas.

Those who returned to their homes have been asked to ensure safety before entering the premises, especially in view of the possibility of the presence of broken power lines and snakes. They have to wear safety gear and masks while carrying out cleaning work. Wells and drinking water sources should be disinfected as per the directions issued by the Health Department.

Alert against rat fever

They should use only boiled water and refrain from self-medication. The Health Department has issued an alert against the spread of rat fever in flood-hit regions.