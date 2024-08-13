People fume over shortage of stamp papers in Kochi

Scarcity of low-denomination non-judicial stamp papers is causing inconvenience to people though sources in the Department of Registration claimed that stamp paper availability had considerably improved now.

People were complaining of long queues in front of vendors’ offices, especially in the morning hours, to secure low-denomination papers for purposes like birth and marriage certificates, said advocate Sheri Thomas from the city.

The advocate claimed that no fresh print orders for stamp papers were being placed by the State government with the Nasik security press in view of the State’s transition into e-stamping.

In fact, sources in the Registration department said on Monday that all registrations were now being e-stamped with no need for physical papers. Registration documents can be obtained in PDF format once the required amount is paid.

Sources in the department also said that the government had allowed district treasury offices to validate the already available stamp papers in denominations for which requirements are raised. The requirement for low-denomination stamp papers are being met in this manner.

However, it was pointed out that treasury work was time-consuming, putting a limit on the revalidation of the existing stamp papers to the values that are required.

The government has allowed vendors to sell stamp papers in their possession up to March next year. However, uncertainties and transition into e-stamping have put vendors in a fix as they have to pay upfront for the stamp papers bought by them. Some of them were also reluctant to take delivery of stamp papers, sources added.

