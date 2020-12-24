People connect to prove beneficial to Kudumbashree members

Those elected will perform their dual roles as elected representatives and members of the Kudumbashree Mission

The people connect they had established in their role as Kudumbashree workers will prove beneficial in their new task as elected representatives of various local bodies, according to an assessment by the Kudumbashree Mission.

The strengthening of local bodies as an associate agency figures top among the goals set by the mission. The election of its members is expected to expand the possibilities of stepping up this mutually beneficial relationship. “Kudumbashree workers hold the advantage of having close ties with the local population. As elected representatives, they can play a key role in identifying beneficiaries of government projects,” said Renjini Sukumaran, Kudumbashree District Mission co-ordinator.

Those elected are expected to perform their dual roles as elected representatives and members of the mission. Those who were holding executive roles like president, secretary, and chairperson of the various arms of the Kudumbashree network will have to step down from those roles and continue as members. “Training for elected members is given by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration. However, they already have a clear idea about their new roles thanks to the training sessions we have been organising,” said Ms. Sukumaran.

Sindhu Manoj, chairperson of the community development society in Vadakkekara, who won from Ward 16 of Vadakkekara panchayat, hopes to evolve programmes for women. “The training and experience that I have earned as chairperson of the community development society in Vadakkekara for six years will help me in implementing welfare measures for beneficiaries,” she said.