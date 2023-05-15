People are the ultimate authority, Minister P. Rajeeve tells officials

May 15, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The administration, when handling complaints and grievances of people, must recognise that people hold the ultimate authority. The administration must look at ways to answer complaints and settle grievances by remaining within the legal framework. They should not look at complainants through the lens of misgivings and reservation, but recognise that each file represents a life, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve here on Monday. He was inaugurating ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ taluk-level public adalats in the district.

Adalats were meant to settle grievances in a time-bound manner, said Agriculture Minister P. Prasad. The complaints raised at adalats would be followed up and action taken on them, he added.

The first adalat in the district was held on Monday for Kanayannuur taluk, where 293 complaints were considered. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and Mayor M. Anilkumar were among those present at the inauguration of the adalat at Ernakulam Town Hall.

The complaints considered at the adalat ranged from a plea for exemption of property from railway ‘puramboke’ (revenue land) to an appeal for reduction in water bill.

V.N. Kishore, a resident of Thripunithura, appealed for the exemption of five cents from railway puramboke and getting division number for the plot. Mr. Rajeeve handed over an order to the effect that division number should be allotted to the five-cent plot, which was within railway puramboke after a resurvey 16 years ago.

Thresiamma Simon from Perumanoor, Thevara, who has been looking forward to owning a house of her own, has received an assurance that a house would be sanctioned under the PMAY-LIFE programme under the Kochi Corporation. K. Venu has been assured that the government support of ₹50,000 for COVID-19 victims would be sanctioned. The complainant’s mother Karthu Kunjankutty died of COVID-19 in June 2021.

K.P. Joseph Varghese of Konnothu House who raised the complaint of being issued water bills in excess of his use for about 12 years had the bill amount of ₹65,963 waived during the adalat. The meter reading was rechecked and a new water meter was deployed.

The adalat for Paravur taluk will be held on May 16, for Aluva taluk on May 18, Kunnathunadu taluk on May 22, Kochi taluk on May 23, Muvattupuzha taluk on May 25, and Kothamangalam taluk on May 26.