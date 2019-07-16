Pension for food delivery executives

Persons who are employed by online food delivery apps will be given a monthly pension of ₹3,000 under the contributory pension scheme after they attain the age of 60, Union Minister for Labour Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in a reply to a question posed by Hibi Eden MP in the Lok Sabha.

Pension fund

Under this, each delivery executive aged between 18 and 40 and who would like to enrol in the scheme must pay between ₹55 and ₹200 to the pension fund.

The Centre will remit a similar amount, the Minister said, while answering a question by the MP on extending the minimum wages, insurance, other welfare measures for these executives, says a press release issued by Mr. Eden.