‘Pennezhuthu’ to showcase poems of rural women

Opportunity available for all within Ernakulam district panchayat limits

Little known talents among women in rural hinterlands with even little opportunities to exhibit their writing prowess now have something to look forward to.

The Ernakulam district panchayat proposes to publish the selected poems of such women under a programme, Pennezhuthu, which is open to women living within grama panchayat limits.

Women aged above 15 years can send their poems not exceeding 42 lines either by post or turn them in by hand at the district panchayat office or the District Women and Child Development Office on or before November 15.

“This is an experiment of sorts and depending on the response we are prepared to further expand it. For instance, though it is now restricted to poems, we may think of content beyond it later if need be” said Ullas Thomas, district panchayat president.

Though the opportunity is available to all women within the panchayat limits, preference will be given to those from the marginalised sections like the poor and the unemployed, widows, the differently abled and scheduled communities.

The entry should be submitted in a prescribed form, which has been made available at all panchayat offices. The applicant should surface her name, address, telephone numbers and other details.

“We have already received around four entries. Works will be subjected to two layers of screening by a panel of accomplished writers and the ones shortlisted by them will be selected for publishing. We are looking at publishing around 100 works as a collection,” said a senior district panchayat official.

The programme is being publicised through Integrated Child Development Services workers at Anganwadis and Kudumbashree Neighbourhood Groups to ensure maximum participation. Besides, it is being circulated over social media handles of the district panchayat and the District Women and Child Development Department.

The collection may be published towards December end by a noted writer.