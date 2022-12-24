Pending dues hit ‘Janakeeya’ Hotels hard

December 24, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Janakeeya’ hotels under the Kudumbashree Mission in Ernakulam, which continue to provide meals at as little as ₹20, are staring at a financial crisis.

The government has not yet paid the subsidy of ₹10 towards the ₹20 per meal cost since March. Ernakulam has 96 Janakeeya hotels run by women associated with the Kudumbashree network. The total amount of subsidy due to the beneficiaries is around ₹1.5 crore, according to official estimates.

The situation is similar across the State as Janakeeya hotels in other districts are also facing a crisis owing to the inordinate delay in release of payment. District officials of the Kudumbashree Mission said the government had released the pending subsidy amount for April and May for a few Janakeeya hotels.

Janakeeya hotels had acted as community kitchens during the lockdown. Some hotels had served up to 15,000 meals a day at the peak of the crisis. Despite the financial crunch, women entrepreneurs had managed to run the service as part of their social commitment.

They have informed the authorities on several occasions that the inordinate delay in releasing the subsidy will dent their prospects hard. Most Janakeeya hotels function as normal eateries. They were able to hold on from the earnings from such businesses, despite not receiving the subsidy. The pending dues for most Janakeeya hotels in the district is over ₹1 lakh.