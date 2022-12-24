ADVERTISEMENT

Pending dues hit ‘Janakeeya’ Hotels hard

December 24, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam has 96 Janakeeya hotels and the pending dues for most of them is over ₹1 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

‘Janakeeya’ hotels under the Kudumbashree Mission in Ernakulam, which continue to provide meals at as little as ₹20, are staring at a financial crisis.

The government has not yet paid the subsidy of ₹10 towards the ₹20 per meal cost since March. Ernakulam has 96 Janakeeya hotels run by women associated with the Kudumbashree network. The total amount of subsidy due to the beneficiaries is around ₹1.5 crore, according to official estimates.

The situation is similar across the State as Janakeeya hotels in other districts are also facing a crisis owing to the inordinate delay in release of payment. District officials of the Kudumbashree Mission said the government had released the pending subsidy amount for April and May for a few Janakeeya hotels.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Janakeeya hotels had acted as community kitchens during the lockdown. Some hotels had served up to 15,000 meals a day at the peak of the crisis. Despite the financial crunch, women entrepreneurs had managed to run the service as part of their social commitment.

They have informed the authorities on several occasions that the inordinate delay in releasing the subsidy will dent their prospects hard. Most Janakeeya hotels function as normal eateries. They were able to hold on from the earnings from such businesses, despite not receiving the subsidy. The pending dues for most Janakeeya hotels in the district is over ₹1 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US